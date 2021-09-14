Police: Homicide, I-94 crash on Tuesday night may be connected

According to Minneapolis police, a man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle on the eastbound on-ramp.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood in north Minneapolis led to a crash on the I-94 on-ramp.

Hennepin County Sheriffs Deputies said just before 8 p.m. they found a single vehicle crash on the on-ramp from Lyndale Avenue N. onto I-94 east Tuesday night. There was one person inside, a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

In a press release, police said it looks like the vehicle came from 49th Avenue N. down the on-ramp before it crashed.

Minneapolis police, meanwhile, found evidence of gunfire on the 500 block of 49th Avenue N. Their search was prompted by a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers believe the shooting on 49th Avenue N. and the crash are connected.

The identity of the man killed has not been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release that information in coming days.

Police said they had limited information about suspects or other vehicles involved in the shooting.

This is the city's 67th homicide of the year.