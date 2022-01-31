Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Small Business Administration during onset of pandemic

The SBA's Payment Protection Program was among the lifelines established to help struggling businesses during the height of the pandemic.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota-based U.S. Attorney's Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft in a scheme to defraud over $840,000 in COVID relief money from the Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program.

Authorities say Kyle William Brenizer, 33, was the former sole proprietor of True-Cut Construction LLC, but was forced by the state to cease doing business in 2018, after which his contractor license expired in December 2019.

Despite this, the attorney's office says Brenizer attempted to submit false applications to claim around $841,000 in forgivable loans provided to the state by the March 2020 federal CARES act, and funneled through the Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program.

The attorney's office says Brenizer twice attempted to submit fraudulent PPP applications to the SBA, the first of which was denied on May 1 of 2020.

Shortly after, on May 12, a second attempt saw Brenizer submit an application under the false identity of a supposed 90% owner of "True-Cut," providing false company information.

In both cases, the attorney's office says Brenizer supported his application attempts with fraudulent documentation, such as bank statements, and IRS documents.

The attorney's office says Brenizer also lied about his pending criminal activity, which would have prevented him from securing the loans in the first place. The attorney's office said Brenizer was facing charges at the time within the State of Minnesota, for offenses such as check forgery, identity theft, and theft by swindle.

Brenizer managed to secure relief funding after his second application was approved one day after submission — the majority of which he ended up storing in an account unrelated to "True-Cut," some of which was used to purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

With U.S. District Judge Eric C. Trostrud presiding, Brenizer pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

His sentencing date has yet to be determined.