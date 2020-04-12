Man pleads guilty in deaths of girlfriend, baby

Along with the pleas in those cases, Zachary Robinson of St. Paul also admitted guilt in a shooting outside of Augie's in downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man has admitted his guilt in three violent cases, including two that claimed the lives of his girlfriend and unborn child.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zachary Robinson pleaded guilty in the July 5, 2020 shooting death of Leneesha Columbus. The 27-year-old Columbus was pregnant with the couple's 26-week-old unborn child, who was prematurely delivered after her mother's death. The little girl survived for a month on life support before she died of complications from the premature birth.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Robinson received a 329-month sentence for the murder of Columbus, and 261 months for the death of the baby girl. These sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 590 months, or just over 49 years.

In an unrelated case from Dec. 7, 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for shooting a man outside of Augie’s in downtown Minneapolis. He was sentenced to 51 months for this shooting, but that will be served concurrently (at the same time) with the other cases.