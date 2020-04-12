Man pleads guilty in deaths of girlfriend, baby

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man has admitted his guilt in three violent cases, including two that claimed the lives of his girlfriend and unborn child.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zachary Robinson pleaded guilty in the July 5, 2020 shooting death of Leneesha Columbus. The 27-year-old Columbus was pregnant with the couple's 26-week-old unborn child, who was prematurely delivered after her mother's death. The little girl survived for a month on life support before she died of complications from the premature birth.
In an agreement with prosecutors, Robinson received a 329-month sentence for the murder of Columbus, and 261 months for the death of the baby girl. These sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 590 months, or just over 49 years.
In an unrelated case from Dec. 7, 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for shooting a man outside of Augie’s in downtown Minneapolis. He was sentenced to 51 months for this shooting, but that will be served concurrently (at the same time) with the other cases.
Robinson’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 10:00 a.m.