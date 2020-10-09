Man pleads guilty in West St. Paul homicide

Payne has been sentenced to 306 months in prison.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — A man pled guilty Thursday in the July 9, 2019 murder of a 21-year-old in West St. Paul.

Terrell Theo Payne, 20, of Little Canada, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Lawrence Terrance Renfro.

A co-defendant, 23-year-old Nathan Wesley Mcdonald of Oakdale, pled guilty to aiding and abetting on Aug. 21, 2020 but sentencing for his case is pending.

On the morning of July 9, 2019, a friend of Renfro went to his apartment and found the door locked, so he went to the window and found the screen was broken, prosecutors said.

The friend entered through the window and found Renfro dead on a couch with his 2-year-old next to him, the criminal complaint states.

The friend picked up the 2-year-old and called authorities.

Police found five bullet casings during a search, documents state.

An autopsy determined Renfro was shot five times, with one bullet striking his head.

Payne told police he and Mcdonald went to Renfro's apartment and entered through the window, and then Mcdonald shot Renfro when he woke up, the criminal complaint states.

Investigators say Mcdonald's sister shared the apartment with Renfro but moved out after multiple incidents of alleged domestic abuse.

