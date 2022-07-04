Man pleads guilty to shooting and wounding Brooklyn Park police officer

Tyrice Laws, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A Crystal man has pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding a Brooklyn Park police officer two years ago.

Tyrice Laws, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

According to a criminal complaint, the injured officer was among those responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Georgia Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park on Dec. 12, 2020.

Officers arrived to find Laws, who had an order of protection against him, parked at the caller's home. Police said Laws and two officers exchanged gunfire, and one of the officers was shot.

The injured officer was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he was shot in the hip and backside.

Laws ran from the area but was found and arrested a short time later.

Prosecutors say Laws denied having or firing a weapon but his claims were contradicted by body camera and squad car video of the incident.

Terms of the plea deal call for Laws to serve more than six years in prison.

Watch more local news: