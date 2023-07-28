Man sentenced to 25.5 years after deadly 2021 shooting near Eagan outlet mall

Sakaria Osman Ahmed was sentenced after being convicted of shooting and killing 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar on Dec. 18, 2021.

HASTINGS, Minn. — A 32-year-old Burnsville man was sentenced to 25.5 years in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting a man near an outlet mall in Eagan in December of 2021.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed was sentenced Friday after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder back in May.

According to court documents, Ahmed shot 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar on Dec. 18, 2021 after a fight occurred between two groups of people near The Shoppes of Cedar Grove.

The criminal complaint says Abukar and another man drove to a gas station that night and met two other men in a car. The passenger of the other car got out of his vehicle and got into the back seat with Abukar and the other man. The complaint goes on to say that Abukar and the passenger in the back seat got into a verbal argument about the position of the car seat.

All three men got out of the car and began arguing between the two cars.

The man who arrived with Abukar told police that the passenger assaulted him. He said Ahmed then got out of the other car, joined the other three men between the two cars and shot Abukar once in the head, according to the complaint.

Ahmed and the passenger fled the scene. Witnesses say Ahmed fled the car and ran towards the nearby outlet. Ahmed was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested by police, according to court documents.

