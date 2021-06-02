Wayzata man sentenced for arson of Minneapolis Wells Fargo

Marc Bell Gonzales was sentenced to just over three years in prison.

MINNEAPOLIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Wayzata man for conspiring to commit arson of a Minneapolis bank last year during the unrest following the death of George Floyd. .

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marc Bell Gonzales, 30, and others intentionally set fire to the Wells Fargo Bank branch building on May 28, 2020 at 3030 Nicollet Avenue South.

Officials say Gonzales poured gasoline from a canister onto the Wells Fargo Bank, while a crowd chanted, "burn it down!"