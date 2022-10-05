Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in conspiracy to buy illegal gun used in Truck Park shooting

Prosecutors said Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan worked with a co-conspirator to make false statements to Federal Firearms Licensees throughout the Twin Cities.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 28-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 months in prison for his connection to a conspiracy involving illegal gun purchases, one of which was used in the deadly Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting last year.

Prosecutors said Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan worked with a co-conspirator to make false statements to Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) throughout the Twin Cities in an effort to purchase dozens of guns illegally.

The criminal complaint said the co-conspirator bought the guns and then transferred them to Young-Duncan, who would hold on to them and later "transfer them to third parties."

According to charging documents, the two purchased dozens of guns including four Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistols and two Mossberg 9mm semiautomatic pistols, one of which believed to be used in the Oct. 10, 2021 Truck Park shooting, where one person was killed and 14 bystanders were injured.

