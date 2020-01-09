Man sentenced for shooting and killing a stranger in downtown Minneapolis in 2019

Varnell Allen will serve 25 years in prison in the September 2019 shooting death of Enzo Herrera Garcia.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of 21-year-old Enzo Herrera Garcia as he was walking through downtown Minneapolis in September 2019.

Varnell Allen, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of intentional second-degree murder. He is the second suspect to plead guilty and be sentenced in the case.

According to a criminal complaint, Garcia was walking with his girlfriend along Hennepin Avenue near 8th Street on Sept. 28, 2019, when Allen pulled up alongside the couple the couple in his vehicle and yelled something at them. Prosecutors said words were exchanged between them, then Allen stopped the car, and he and his passenger got out and started beating Garcia.

The criminal complaint said Allen pistol-whipped Garcia, before shooting and killing him.

Allen later told investigators he didn't know Garcia, and admitted he was not acting in self-defense.

Allen gave a tearful apology to Garcia's family during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

"It deeply hurts my heart that I'm the cause of this family's pain and suffering," Allen said in court. "I am accepting full responsibility for my actions. I am guilty of this conviction."

"I am angry. I am sad. I am destroyed inside over losing him in such a violent manner," one of Garcia's family members said in response.

Judge Jeannice Reding noted Allen's remorse was rare to see in court, but also said it was clear that Garcia's family is destroyed by his death at Allen's hands, leading her to sentence him to 25 years in prison.