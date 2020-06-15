Man sentenced to 240 months in prison in connection to Inver Grove Heights home invasion, attempted murder

Semaji Jamal Clemons was sentenced after pleading guilty back in April to one count of attempted murder in the second degree (intentional) and first-degree burglary.

The man charged with attempted murder in connection to an Inver Grove Heights home invasion last year was sentenced Monday to 240 months (20 years) in prison.

According to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom's office, Semaji Jamal Clemons was sentenced after pleading guilty back in April to one count of attempted murder in the second degree (intentional) and first-degree burglary. The first-degree assault charged was dismissed, according to the news release.

Assistant County Attorney Cassandra Shepherd prosecuted the case.

“We are pleased to have brought this man to justice for this egregious crime.” Backstrom said in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a residence in Inver Grove Heights on a report of an assault on July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they heard a woman crying upon entering the home. Officers entered the residence and found blood on the floor, and as they approached the bedroom where they'd heard the crying, Clemons exited the room.

The woman had several injuries, including puncture wounds, and received medical attention at the scene, according to the complaint. The woman told police that Clemons entered her residence and went into her son's bedroom, grabbed her son by the neck and brought him into the room she was in.

The complaint went on to say Clemons assaulted both of them, punching them in the head several times. The woman's son told police Clemons said to them both "you're going to die."