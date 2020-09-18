Man sentenced in West St. Paul homicide

Nathan Wesley Mcdonald was sentenced Friday to over 30 years in prison in the July 9, 2019 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Lawrence Terrance Renfro.

HASTINGS, Minn. — A 23-year-old Oakdale man has been sentenced to over 30 years in prison in connection to the 2019 death of a man in his West St. Paul apartment.

Mcdonald pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree August 21, 2020. The charge of First Degree Murder was dismissed.

Co-defendant Terrell Theo Payne, age 20 of Little Canada, pleaded guilty earlier this month to Murder in the Second Degree and was sentenced to 306 months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of July 9, 2019, a friend of Lawrence Renfro went to the apartment where Renfro was living. The friend found the door to Renfro’s ground floor apartment locked and when no one answered his knock, he walked to the bedroom window where he found the screen damaged. When he entered through the window he found Renfro deceased on a couch in the living room with Renfro’s 2-year-old child sitting next to him. The friend took the child, left the apartment and called police.

Prosecutors say during a police search of the apartment, five bullet casings were found.

The Medical Examiner said Renfro suffered five gunshot wounds, including one to his head.

After his arrest on July 30, 2019, Payne told police that he and Mcdonald had gone to Renfro’s apartment in the early morning hours of July 9 in Mcdonald’s car and attempted to enter the apartment complex through the main door.

After being unable to gain entrance through this door, they went through the bedroom window of Renfro’s apartment.