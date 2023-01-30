Man sentenced to 3 years' probation after setting fire to Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

Jack Douglas Heinrich, who pleaded guilty to second-degree arson back in December, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court.

MINNEAPOLIS — The man who pleaded guilty to vandalizing and setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was sentenced Monday to three years' probation.

According to police, security footage captured him "forcibly entering the church and lighting a fire in the sanctuary." Court documents say Heinrich caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property.

Hundreds of winter coats that were going to be given people in need were also damaged in the fire. With help from the community and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, a Minnehaha Academy graduate, the service center was still able give out hundreds of coats to people in need.

