Man sentenced to 30 years in robbery gone wrong

James Moore, 22, of Minneapolis pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Malik Smith of Brooklyn Center, officials said.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for a robbery gone wrong, which resulted in the death of a man who was lured to an apartment to sell marijuana in December of 2019, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 19, 2019, police responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue North, but when they arrived they found an SUV that had crashed into a tree not far from the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith was identified as the driver of the SUV and he died shortly after from two gunshots, the complaint states.

A witness said Moor and co-defendant Tyreik Perkins, 21, of Roseville, walked up to the SUV, tried to open the driver's door and shot into the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Moore and Perkins then ran into Destiny Bradshaw's apartment, who is also a defendant, documents state. Bradshaw is Moore's girlfriend.

Police obtained a search warrant for Bradshaw's apartment where they arrested Moore and Perkins, and found two handguns and a loaded magazine, prosecutors said.

Officers learned from a witness that Bradshaw lured Smith with a fake Facebook message asking for marijuana, and Moore and Perkins were to rob him when he arrived, prosecutors said.

Bradshaw was arrested.