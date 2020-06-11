Man sentenced to 40 years in prison after killing the mother of his daughter

Randall Watkins, 41, received his sentence on Friday after being convicted by a Hennepin County jury on Oct. 23.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis man charged with killing the mother of their child on Thanksgiving of 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Randall Watkins, 41, received his sentence on Friday after being convicted by a Hennepin County jury on Oct. 23 of intentional second-degree murder, unintentional second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. The victim, 27-year-old Raven Gant, was the mother of their infant daughter. According to a press release from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office, the 40-year sentence was the maximum sentence Watkins could receive.

“The attorneys on this case did a great job in obtaining the maximum sentence possible for Mr. Watkins, who so tragically shot and killed Raven Gant, the mother of their child, on Thanksgiving a year ago,” Freeman said in the release.

"What makes this all the more devastating, is that their child was present when her mother was killed. Domestic violence cases like these are heartbreaking, and we hope the family of Ms. Gant can find solace now that Mr. Watkins has been sentenced, and the case has concluded.”

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a reported domestic dispute that was later identified to be a shooting. When officers arrived, Watkins was standing in the door and was taken into custody.

The complaint says when police entered the home, they saw a two-year-old girl, later identified as Gant's daughter. Officers asked the girl where her mother was and she said her mother was on the floor. Officers located Gant lying on the floor in the doorway between the kitchen and dining room with a gunshot wound. She died later that night at North Memorial Hospital.

Gant's father arrived at the home and told police that his daughter had called him just after 10 p.m. saying Watkins wouldn't let her leave the house, the complaint says. He and other witnesses told officers that Gant had been trying to get away from Watkins for a while and that Watkins had beaten her in the past. Gant's father said when he confronted Watkins about the assault, Watkins shot him in the back as he was about to drive away.

According to the complaint, Watkins had also taken all the clothes belonging to Gant and her daughter and refused to return them. On the day of the murder, he called Gant and told her to meet him at the house at 9:30 and we would return all her stuff.