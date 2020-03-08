Man sentenced to more than 32 years after running down pedestrian in Minneapolis

According to the criminal complaint, the driver intentionally ran down the man who had stabbed him in the torso.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was sentenced Monday to more than 32 years in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder for intentionally running down a pedestrian with an SUV in December.

According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's Office, Derrick Forest, 41, was sentenced to 32 years, 2 months (386 months) in the killing of 48-year-old Bertrand Davis of Rochester.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police were called to 510 8th Street South in the late morning of Dec. 29, 2019 for a personal injury accident. While en route, officers were updated that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by numerous people standing in front of the address who pointed the police to the back of the building. When authorities got to the back of the building, they found an adult male, later identified as Bertrand Davis, lying on the ground between the vehicle and a brick wall. No one was in the driver's seat of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police located Forest near the scene of the accident, where he told authorities he had been stabbed by Davis.

A witness indicated she had been sitting in the SUV with Forest when Davis walked up, opened the driver's side door and stabbed Forest in the torso. Forest was able to drive away, but then turned the vehicle around and drove after Davis in a parking lot, according to the complaint.

Forest eventually hit Davis with his vehicle and also hit a wall in the process, the complaint says. According to a witness, Forest accelerated before hitting Davis and that Forest was aware of what he was doing.

Surveillance video didn't capture the stabbing but it did show Forest driving at Davis and accelerating at him with the SUV.

During the trial, Forest's attorney argued that Forest accidentally hit Davis, and that Davis was the "first aggressor," but the judge ultimately said Forest's actions were intentional.