MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

Officers say the vehicle was "up against a building with little damage done," in the area of Lake Street and Chicago Ave., according to a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made.