Man killed by gunfire in south Minneapolis marks city's 94th homicide of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man is dead following a shooting that took place on the city's south side near the 3700 block of Park Avenue South just before noon on Monday.

Authorities say they believe this to be a domestic related incident, and have booked a 15-year-old male into juvenile detention for "PC murder."

The victim's identity has been withheld pending an investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say this is the 94th homicide of 2021.

No further information has been released at this time.

