Man shot and killed on Grand Avenue in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Grand Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say bystanders were attempting CPR on one of the men, but he later died.

The other man was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say no arrests have been made.