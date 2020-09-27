x
Crime

Man shot and killed on Grand Avenue in St. Paul

Police say bystanders were attempting CPR on one of the men, but he later died.
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Grand Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say bystanders were attempting CPR on one of the men, but he later died.

The other man was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

