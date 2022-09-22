Man in his 20s dies after shooting in Minneapolis

Officers found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds at the nearby intersection of E. 19th St. and First Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning at an intersection just west of Stevens Square Park.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers from the 5th Precinct were sent to the intersection of Groveland and Nicollet Aves. on the report of a shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was first shot at Groveland and Nicollet Aves. then ran and fell at E. 19th St. and First Avenue.

The man who fired the gun ran from the scene.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the public can leave tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.