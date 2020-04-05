Man shot, body found inside burned-out home near Bemidji

Beltrami County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from someone reporting he was suffering from gunshot wounds, and a home was on fire.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Beltrami County deputies are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out home near Bemidji early Sunday.

Sheriff Ernie Beitel says squads were dispatched to a residence on the 11000 block of Trengrove Roads NW just after 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call from someone reporting a fire and telling dispatchers they were suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies found the home engulfed in flames and a man in a nearby outbuilding with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to Sanford-Bemidji Medical Center for treatment. At this time his condition is unknown

Crews put down the house fire, only to find a body inside the structure. An autopsy will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff Beitel says the identities of both individuals are not being released at this time, and his office will not comment further as the investigation continues.