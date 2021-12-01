Police: One shot in Brooklyn Park

Officers say they were patrolling on 65th Ave. N Monday night when they heard gunfire

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person was sent to the hospital Monday night after being shot in Brooklyn Park, police say.

Officers were on patrol on the 5900 block of 65th Ave. N around 10 p.m. Monday when they said they heard gunfire, according to a press release.

When they responded to the sound, officer said they found a man who had been shot. Police assisted the man until EMS workers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

With help from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, police searched the area but were unable to find a suspect.

Police said they believe the victim and subject knew each other.