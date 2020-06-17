Man shot during armed robbery attempt in Bloomington

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the victim is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center and is in stable condition.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that resulted in one man being shot Tuesday evening in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the victim is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Officials responded to a business in the 8900 block of Penn Avenue around 7:15 p.m. where a man had collapsed on the sidewalk in front of the store. When officers arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to the release, investigators determined the victim was an employee at an adjacent business, and while inside the store, was confronted by an armed gunman in an apparent robbery attempt. At some point, the victim was shot.