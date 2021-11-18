Police: Man was shot in his vehicle, and then shot again when he got out and fell in the street

Police said after the man was shot he got out of his vehicle, fell to the ground, then two men approached him and fired more shots.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man was shot while sitting in his vehicle, and later died in the hospital Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 7th Street near Elliott Park around 8:40 p.m. after getting multiple 911 call reporting the sound of gunfire and a possible victim in the road.

When police got to the area they found a man who had been shot lying outside of a vehicle. Crews performed first aid until the man could be taken to the hospital. Despite their efforts, the man later died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

In a press release, police said their investigation thus far has revealed that the man was shot while he was sitting in his vehicle. After he was injured, he got out of the vehicle and fell to the ground, and two men walked up to him and fired more shots before driving away in a vehicle.

Police are investigating, and have not released any further details about the incident at this time.