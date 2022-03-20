Man shot while confronting catalytic converter thieves

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marion Street in the North End neighborhood.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a man was shot and injured after he confronted a group of people who were trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Police say a man in his 20s confronted the suspected thieves and "one or more of the suspects shot him in the arm and chest," according to a news release.

The suspects left and the victim was driven in a private car to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

No arrests have been made.

