Man sought after Minnetonka assaults

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Minnetonka police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect responsible for two separate attacks on women Sunday morning.

The first reported assault occurred around 6 a.m. on the 15000 block of Wayzata Blvd. The victim told investigators she was in the driveway of her home when a man approached, grabbed her around the neck and displayed a weapon. There was a short altercation, after which the suspect fled in the direction of I-394.

Police say the second reported assault took place approximately two hours later on the LRT Regional Trail near the 12000 block of Minnetonka Blvd. The female victim said a man grabbed her by the shoulder, exposed himself and then walked away headed west on the trail.

Multiple police agencies responded to both complaints and searched extensively for a suspect both on the ground and from the air, but were unable to locate one.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related due to the timeframe, locations and suspect descriptions. Both victims describe their attacker as a middle-aged Black male wearing a black top and sweatpants. The man's face was partially covered by a blue mask, and he was reportedly wearing glasses during the first attack.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area Sunday morning or may have surveillance video from a door cam or security system is asked to call Minnetonka police.

