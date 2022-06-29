Police: Man suffers apparent gunshot wounds at Oakdale movie theater

Authorities say officers found a 23-year-old man inside the Marcus Oakdale Cinema with apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

OAKDALE, Minn. — Oakdale police have confirmed a man was shot inside Marcus Oakdale Cinema Tuesday night.

In a statement, officials said Oakdale police were called to the theater, located at 5677 Hadley Ave. N. on reports of a shooting. The statement goes on to say that when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man inside the theater with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was transferred to Regions Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Law enforcement says preliminary reports indicate the suspect fled the theater on foot, and has not yet been taken into custody.

The Oakdale Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and surrounding agencies.

Witnesses earlier told KARE 11 shortly after the incident that there was a shooting inside the theater, with one man saying he heard screaming and someone yelling, "Get out, get out now."

Marcus Oakdale Cinema is swarming with police right now. Witnesses say there was a shooting, and that law enforcement interrupted their viewing of Top Gun telling them to leave the theater. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/KQjr49fNJ5 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) June 29, 2022

Mauricio Nava was inside viewing a movie with church friends when he said he was told by law enforcement to evacuate the building. Nava described the scene as confusing and chaotic, adding that there was speculation about what was happening.

"We didn't know if it was a shooting or a bomb threat or just a joke," Nava said. "But with all these police officers, we thought something must be going on."

HAPPENING NOW: Major law enforcement presence outside the Marcus Theatre in Suburban Oakdale after a reported shooting. We’re on scene gathering details. Stay with @KARE11 for updates. pic.twitter.com/hTh77W81yy — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) June 29, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

