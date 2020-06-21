Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Crystal

Officers found a 27-year-old man in the parking lot suffering from "numerous" gunshot wounds.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Crystal police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person seriously wounded.

A 911 caller reported a person had been shot outside a restaurant in the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness saw a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Crystal Police at 763-531-1020.