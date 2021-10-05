FBI searching for Minneapolis man wanted on child sex trafficking charges

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 40-year-old Charles William Dexter III.

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say they need help locating a Minneapolis man charged with engaging in sex trafficking of a minor.

Court documents allege 40-year-old Charles William Dexter III "knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, and advertised a minor victim to engage in a commercial sex act" while knowing the victim had not yet turned 18 years old.

He was first charged in Hennepin County District Court on Aug. 17, 2020, and later was charged for the same crime in federal court on Feb. 19, 2021. Both a state warrant and federal warrant for his arrest were issued on those respective days.

The United State Attorney's Office in Minnesota says Dexter is a fugitive, and the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his location and arrest.

Authorities say Dexter was previously a resident of Minneapolis, and also has ties to Houston, Texas and Sacramento, Calif.

He is described as 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both forearms, his right arm and upper right arm. He also has scars on his face and forehead, and has a pierced left ear.