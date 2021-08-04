Man who allegedly surveilled MN State Capitol charged with illegal machine gun possession

A St. Cloud man was taken into custody Wednesday morning, before making his first appearance in U.S. District Court.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk says a "self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois" who allegedly discussed a willingness to kill police officers, and surveilled the MN State Capitol building, has been federally charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

A release put out by the attorney's office says St. Cloud resident Michael Paul Dahlager, 27, was taken into custody by law enforcement Wednesday morning, before making his first appearance in U.S. District Court.

The attorney's office says Dahlager was under surveillance by the FBI starting in November of 2020, who learned through a "confidential human source" or CHS that Dahlager was expressing a "willingness to kill members of law enforcement."

Authorities say Dahlager possessed a 3D-printed "drop in auto sear," supposedly designed to help convert a semi-automatic rifle shoot fully automatic with one trigger pull - which the federal government states is a machine gun under law.

The release goes on to state that on Nov. 21, 2020, Dahlager showed the CHS an array of tactical items, "including body armor, an AR-15 style assault rifle with a folding stock, and an item Dahlager claimed was a suppressor."

Other items alleged to be in his possession by the CHS included loaded magazines intended for an assault rifle.

In the federal criminal complaint, Dahlager allegedly traveled from St. Cloud to the Minnesota State Capitol grounds on Dec. 12, 2020 to surveil capital security personnel, while attending a "stop the steal" event.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office says Dahlager's observation were recorded and shared with the CHS.

Across two separate meetings from Jan. 10 to Feb. 3, the feds say the CHS was able to approach Dahlager about acquiring an auto sear, and obtain a demonstration by Dahlager on how to properly insert the auto sears into a firearm.

Dahlager has been ordered to remain in custody before a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.