Man who fatally punched elderly bus rider sentenced

Prosecutors say Leroy Davis-Miles punched the victim after he told a group of young men to quiet down on an MTC bus.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who punched an elderly bus passenger who asked him and his friends to quiet down was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison Friday.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 24-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles will serve a 160-month sentence after pleading guilty to unintentional second-degree murder on Sept. 2.

Prosecutors say the victim, 75-year-old Shirwa Hassan Jibril, was on a Metro Transit bus with Davis-Miles and his friends Nov. 6, 2019 when he asked the group not to be so loud. Witnesses say the group became hostile, threatening to beat the Somali elder when he got off the bus.

Surveillance video captured the encounter.