Suspect released after being arrested in fatal Maple Grove road rage shooting

While the 30-year-old man who voluntarily turned himself in following the shooting is no longer in jail, Maple Grove police say he is still a suspect in the case.

Maple Grove police confirm that a 30-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred between two drivers on April 17 has been released from custody.

That suspect voluntarily turned himself in at the Maple Grove Police Department following the shooting, which took place around 3 p.m. last Sunday. Squads were dispatched to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway where they found a man, later identified as 61-year-old Willian Floyd Haire, suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

Authorities say Haire was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

During their investigation, police determined the actual shooting occurred near the intersection of County Road 30 and Garland Lane North after an "altercation" between two drivers. Police say that's when the shooter pulled out a weapon and fired, striking Haire inside his vehicle.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene while Haire managed to drive away, stopping at the location on I-94 where he was found by authorities.

While Maple Grove police say the man has been released from jail, they tell KARE 11 he is still considered a suspect in Haire's death and are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 763-494-6246.

