Maplewood police asking for help in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Authorities said police and emergency squads were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive North.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood police are asking for the public's help in its investigation of a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that left a pedestrian dead.

Authorities said police and emergency squads were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive North.

Officers found the victim in the road. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle that struck the person left the scene. Officers say the vehicle likely has heavy front-end damage.

A witness reported a second vehicle, being driven by a man, may have witnessed the incident but he left the scene. The witness vehicle was described as a black sedan.

Maplewood Police are asking for help in locating both the striking vehicle as well as the reported witness.

Investigators ask anyone with any information on this fatal accident to call Sgt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or email him at Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.

No further information has been released.