Maplewood woman speaks out after daughter assaulted at work

Police say suspects assaulted employee while trying to leave store without paying.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A Maplewood mother is speaking out after she says her daughter was attacked by a group attempting to leave a store without paying.

Heidi, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, sits in a park in Maplewood, just blocks away from the place where she says her daughter was attacked.

“I was just leaving work and we got a phone call and my daughter was crying,” says Heidi. “I could tell she was grasping for air.”

Heidi says her 21-year-old daughter was at work at the Burlington Coat Factory on Beam Avenue last week when she spotted a few people trying to leave the store without paying for their items.

“She went to run towards the door, the lady put her stuff down and went to run after her, and grabbed her by the back of the hair, and threw her down to the ground,” Heidi said. “Another guy that was with her, went around the corner and started kicking my daughter also.”

Heidi says her daughter was hospitalized.

“Scuff on her knee, and the worst was on her side where she had the punctured lung,” Heidi said.

“My plea is to please catch these people,” Heidi said. “If everybody knows who they are, please come forward.”