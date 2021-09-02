Mayor Frey proclaims Feb. 9, 2021 Barbara Gusse Day in Minneapolis

Barbara Gusse noticed the vehicle with a matching license plate number associated with Saturday's Minneapolis Amber Alert.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey honored the Brooklyn Park woman who alerted police about the vehicle involved in Saturday's Minneapolis Amber Alert.

Mayor Frey proclaimed Feb. 9, 2021 Barbara Gusse Day after she noticed the vehicle with a matching license plate number associated with a missing one-year-old child.

Authorities were able to track down the vehicle after a near two-hour search, and return one-year-old Da'Merion safely to his mother DaMarria Dotson.

On Saturday, Dotson's car was reported stolen near North 42nd Avenue and Humboldt Avenue North in Minneapolis and an Amber Alert was issued.