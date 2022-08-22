2 dead, 1 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting; Suspect in custody

"By the information that currently available to us now, we do not believe these were random acts of violence," said APD Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum.

ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Colony Square. Atlanta Police believe the shooting, which unfolded at two scenes, was not random.

"By the information that currently available to us now, we do not believe these were random acts of violence," said APD Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum. "We do believe the individuals were likely targeted who were harmed today."

Atlanta Police said they were first called to 1280 W. Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died, APD said. While they were investigating that scene, they were called to 1100 Peachtree Street around 2 p.m., where another person was injured. APD said they were taken to the hospital and that person has also died.

They said the suspect -- a woman -- is allegedly connected to both shootings.

"The lookout for both of the shooters, we found out quickly was the same person, it was a female matching the same description that scene in this area," said Schierbaum.

He said that triggered their department to treat the shooting as a "possible active shooter situation."

"That's why you saw police resources from across the city and from various units," he added.

11Alive's crew at the scene near Colony Square spotted multiple agencies in the area, including police from local universities and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Our crews also witnessed some of the law enforcement officers in tactical gear going into Colony Square and down 14th Street.

Before the suspect was captured, APD released a photo of who they were looking for. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said officials were able to use their camera network to track down the suspect.

They received various tips about the suspect's possible whereabouts.

"Our search did lead us to the airport," the interim chief said.

Around 4 p.m., law enforcement officers were able to take the woman into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

An 11Alive viewer sent us a photo of what appeared to be the suspect being taken into custody there.

Our camera was also rolling when the woman was placed into the back of an APD cruiser. Mayor Dickens said the security of the airport was never compromised.

"The suspect was apprehended prior to being into any controlled areas of the airport," Dickens said. "The airport was safe and secure in those areas because the individuals never made it into the controlled areas."

While the situation unfolded, APD asked residents to stay off of roads in the Midtown area, specifically the areas between 12th and Peachtree streets NE and 15th and W. Peachtree streets NW. The streets have reopened, but they are advising drivers to remain clear of the area as traffic is extremely heavy.

Atlanta Public Schools said Monday afternoon that Midtown High School was placed on an exterior lockdown, which meant they can move inside the building but were not allowed to go outside.

Both mayor and interim police chief offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

"This is my neighborhood," Schierbaum said. "This is the neighborhood I live in. I know this to be a safe neighborhood and I grieve with my neighbors today of what has transpired here. But I am so proud of the men and women of this police department that responded immediately, not knowing what was transpiring, put themselves in danger to ensure that we apprehended this person quickly before they could harm again."

