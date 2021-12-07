Woman traveling to Wisconsin from Minneapolis reported missing

Police say Christine Beeson's family last heard from her on Dec. 1, prior to her trip to Bayfield.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a missing 42-year-old woman who hasn't been heard from in a week.

Christine Beeson last spoke with her family on Dec. 1 before driving to Bayfield, Wisconsin, according to police. She was traveling to Wisconsin for a visit ahead of a flight scheduled for Dec. 12, 2021. Police say she never arrived at her destination.

Beeson was driving a 2008 white Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota plate 337WAC. According to police, she has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5'7" tall.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.