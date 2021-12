Police say the woman's family last heard from her on Dec. 1, prior to her trip to Bayfield. On Monday the BCA said she was located safely.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a 42-year-old woman was missing for almost two weeks, on Monday the BCA reported she has been safely located.

Police said the woman last spoke with her family on Dec. 1 before a planned drive to Bayfield, Wisconsin. She was traveling to Wisconsin for a visit ahead of a flight scheduled for Dec. 12, 2021. Police say she never arrived at her destination.

No other details have been released about her condition or the circumstances under which she was found.