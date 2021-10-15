6 people shot at three different locations in Minneapolis Thursday night

The 911 calls all came in within a 45 minute timeframe, police said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday night in Minneapolis saw six people injured by gunfire at three different places in the city, according to a police.

The shooting began just after 9 p.m. police said in a press release. Officers got multiple 911 calls about an incident in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue, a few blocks from Jordan Park in the Folwell neighborhood.

When police got to the area, they found a man on the ground who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Another 911 call came into officers a few minutes before 9:30 p.m. When police arrived in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood they found another man had been shot. Police said he was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and have not released any information about his condition.

About 20 minutes later, police said they got multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 800 block of East Franklin Avenue, less than a mile from the scene on 3rd Avenue. Officers said they found two men who appeared to have been shot. Both men were taken to HCMC. Police have not released any information about the severity of their injuries.

Police said that a third man was grazed by a bullet in this shooting, and a fourth man with an apparent gunshot wound from this incident went to Abbott Hospital on his own.