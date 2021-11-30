Baby found safe after being taken in vehicle theft

Minneapolis police say both the child and the stolen vehicle were found about ten minutes after the running car was taken near the intersection of 32nd and Elliot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A baby is safe following a harrowing ordeal overnight that saw the child being stolen along with a vehicle Monday night.

Minneapolis police say the incident happened in the third precinct shortly before 7 p.m. Preliminary information suggests the baby's mother quickly ran inside a store, leaving the vehicle running and the child sleeping in a car seat.

Police say as she left the store the child's mother saw someone jump in the car and take off. Squads responded and located the stolen vehicle near the corner of East 32nd Street and Elliot Avenue near Powderhorn Park about 10 minutes after the initial incident. The car was still running with the baby safely strapped in the car seat. The suspect was gone.

Minneapolis technicians processed the scene for evidence, but at this point it appears no one is in custody.