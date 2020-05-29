Body of woman found in car prompts Minneapolis police investigation

A driver flagged down police early Friday morning after finding the body in a vehicle in the street.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after finding the body of a woman in a car early Friday morning.

Just after 3:15 a.m., police were flagged down by a driving who said they found a person in a car that appeared to be dead.

According to a press release, the car was in the middle of the street in the area of 17th Street and Bryant Avenue North. A woman in her 30s was in the backseat.

Because of the trauma visible on her body, police are calling this a suspicious death.