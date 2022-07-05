8 people hospitalized after shooting on Boom Island

People were gathered near the banks of the river in Minneapolis Monday night for the Fourth of July.

MINNEAPOLIS — Eight people are in the hospital, some of them critically injured, after a shooting in Minneapolis Monday night.

According to information from Minneapolis Parks Police, officers from both the city of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Parks Police responded to Boom Island around 11:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

The city didn't have a fireworks show scheduled this year, due to lack of staffing and ongoing construction down near the riverfront, but officials say people had gathered in the area to celebrate.

No arrests have been made in the shootings as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact police at 612-230-6550, referencing case number 22-150903.

Adding to the chaos, social media lit up overnight with videos showing cars driving around and appearing to shoot fireworks both into the sky and at people on the street in parts of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story, and KARE 11 will add further details as they are made available.

Not so great at the Mill District with all the lawlessness that went on downtown Minneapolis, please report last night events pic.twitter.com/6IDq4SsoMC — Wanda OM (@wortizmaysonet) July 5, 2022

Anarchy in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/wr2M03ZwtQ — I Am Donna (@Crypsis12) July 5, 2022

