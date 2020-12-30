x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Minneapolis dance instructor charged with sexually assaulting underaged student

Decorey Bozeman, 28, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for inappropriate contact with an underaged student.
Credit: Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis dance instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his students.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Decorey Bozeman, 28, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for inappropriate contact with an underaged student.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bozeman's apartment on Dec. 28. When officers arrived, the victim told them they had spent the night at Bozeman's apartment where the victim was assaulted.

In an interview with investigators, Bozeman said he had picked the student up at a dance studio on Dec. 27, and later engaged in a sex act with the victim, the criminal complaint says.

Bozeman made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and is schedule for another court appearance on Jan. 28.

MORE NEWS: 2 found dead in a car in Brooklyn Park

MORE NEWS: 7-year-old safe after being stolen with SUV in Minneapolis

MORE NEWS: One dead following early morning crash in St. Paul