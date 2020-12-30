Minneapolis dance instructor charged with sexually assaulting underaged student

Decorey Bozeman, 28, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for inappropriate contact with an underaged student.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis dance instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his students.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Decorey Bozeman, 28, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for inappropriate contact with an underaged student.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bozeman's apartment on Dec. 28. When officers arrived, the victim told them they had spent the night at Bozeman's apartment where the victim was assaulted.

In an interview with investigators, Bozeman said he had picked the student up at a dance studio on Dec. 27, and later engaged in a sex act with the victim, the criminal complaint says.

Bozeman made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and is schedule for another court appearance on Jan. 28.