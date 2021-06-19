5 injured in Dinkytown, Minneapolis shooting

No arrest has been made in an overnight shooting that left five people injured.

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Dinkytown, according to police.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said officers responded to the area of 14th Avenue and 4th Street SE at 11:51 p.m. Friday, on a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived they found five people with gunshot wounds. None were life-threatening, and two were described as "graze" wounds, according to Elder.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The five victims were brought to the hospital by ambulance. All five were adults, three men and two women.

Elder said the shooting appears to have happened outdoors.

The University of Minnesota sent out a crime alert about the shooting just after midnight. They said the suspect description is limited, and advised people to stay out of the Dinkytown area.