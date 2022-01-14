Man dead, son in custody after Minneapolis domestic assault

Police say when they forced their way into a home on Elliot Avenue South Thursday night, they found a man deceased and arrested his adult son.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is being held on potential murder charges after a domestic assault was reported Thursday night.

In a press release, Minneapolis police say officers were called to a home near Lake Nokomis in the 4700 block of Elliot Street South around 9 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault with injuries.

When squads arrived, they forced their way into the house based on what they were being told by family members and what they saw outside.

Inside the home police said they found a man dead. A witness told police the victim's son had killed him. Police arrested the suspect and booked him into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the dead man in coming days.

This is a developing story, and will be updated by KARE 11 as more details are made available.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota fugitive arrested after 21 years on the run

Watch more morning headlines: