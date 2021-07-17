Fight in Minneapolis ends in city's 48th homicide

Early on Saturday morning, police say two men got into an argument before one fatally shot the other.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said that an argument between two men early Saturday morning erupted into gunfire and resulted with one of the men dead at a local hospital.

According to police, just before 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of North 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis for a report of a shooting.

When crews arrived, they found a man believed to be in 20s with a gunshot wound. Police said the man didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing when they arrived, so they started CPR and tried to bandage his wounds.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, and police said he was in grave condition.

The victim did not survive his injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

Police said in their investigation they found that the victim and another person had gotten into an argument, which led to gunfire and the victim getting shot.

Officers said they have arrested a 30-year-old man for Probable Cause Murder, and have booked him into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.