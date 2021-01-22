Minneapolis police investigating two separate homicides

Police said a man was fatally shot Thursday night, and another died after being stabbed Friday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday morning dawned with two more people lost to violence in Minneapolis.

Police said a man was found dead with a gunshot would Thursday night, and another man was stabbed Friday morning and died at the hospital.

First, police said they arrived to a house in the 400 block of 33rd Avenue North around 10 p.m. Thursday after someone called 911.

Inside, officers found a man who'd been shot and died. His name has not been released.

After investigating on scene, police said they took a man into custody. A gun was also found in the area, according to police.

Police don't believe the public is in danger and the investigation is ongoing.

Then Friday morning, just before 4 a.m., police received a 911 call about a stabbing in the 2000 block of Queen Avenue North.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in the house with a stab wound. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center gravely injured but died a short time later, according to police. His name hasn't been released at this time.