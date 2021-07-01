Man shot and killed in Minneapolis after Wednesday night fight

Police said a dispute began at an outdoor gathering in the Near North neighborhood and ended with a fatal shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said another person has been shot and killed in the city, this time in the Near North neighborhood.

In a press release, Minneapolis police said emergency dispatchers got a call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting.

When officers got to the area around Knox Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue North, they found a man in "grave" condition after being shot. Crews administered first aid, trying to save the man, but were unsuccessful.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

Police said it appears a group of people were outside when a dispute occurred between an undisclosed number of people. The dispute escalated, and the man was shot.

The suspect fled the area, and has not been caught, according to police.