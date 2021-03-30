One man killed, another hospitalized after Minneapolis shooting

Police were called to the Dinkytown area late Monday night after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Minneapolis.

Police said they were called to an address in the 400 block of 13th Avenue Southeast just after 11 p.m. Monday for shots fired. A short time later, another 911 caller reported that someone had been hit by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name has not been released.

Police also found another man at the scene with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken in an ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The public is not in any danger, and police said they aren't looking for any other suspects. Officers said three guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

On scene of a shooting in Minneapolis off SE 13th Ave... Appears one body is covered down the street. Waiting to hear official info from MPD. pic.twitter.com/yelgkTn8V6 — Nate Anderson (@natefanderson) March 30, 2021

Minneapolis homicide detectives are still interviewing people who may have information about the Monday night shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Center will release the name of the deceased man, as well as more information about his death in the coming days.

