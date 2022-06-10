Man dies in the hospital after a shooting in Minneapolis

Police said they were called to the the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North Thursday night for a ShotSpotter activation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died in the hospital following a shooting in the Willard-Hay neighborhood in Minneapolis.

According to a release, police went to the area around 1800 Sheridan Avenue North Thursday just before 10 p.m. after a ShotSpotter was triggered by gunfire.

While police were in the area, they received information about a man who had just arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting victim, who they think is in his 30s, died in the hospital despite efforts to save his life.

Officials have not released the man's name or any other information about him at this time.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. The GO number for this case is 22-127179.

