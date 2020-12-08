Minneapolis homicide suspect arrested in Canada

On Aug. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., Canada Border Services Agency officers arrested the suspect at the Emerson, Manitoba port of entry into Canada.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man was arrested at a Canadian port of entry on Aug. 9 in relation to a homicide in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a stabbing on Aug. 8, at 7:47 p.m. in the area of 4th Avenue North and Van White Memorial Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, with no pulse. Officers provided aid.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Abdirisaq Muhudin Namhani.

Detectives developed a probable cause to arrest a 23-year-old man in relation to Namhani's death.

The investigation into the whereabouts of the suspect led detectives to focus on northern Minnesota and North Dakota.

Detectives were later concerned the suspect may flee to Canada, so they contacted border authorities, who alerted Canadian officials.

On Aug. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., Canada Border Services Agency officers arrested the suspect at the Emerson, Manitoba port of entry into Canada.